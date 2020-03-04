Purchase-journey approach wins Wavemaker a portfolio of new clients in 2019

Wavemaker celebrated a series of successes in 2019, winning big brands such as TymeBank, Edcon, Puma Energy and Huawei, which was won across multiple markets. Wavemaker is a next-generation marketing services agency formed in 2018 by WPP and GroupM. The two agencies have many years of experience within various sectors, and have the sole purpose of offering clients’ expertise in media, content and technology.

Wavemaker’s mission and commitment to being future makers is evident in the growth they achieve on some of the most prestigious clients, such as Colgate-Palmolive, Netflix and PnP. Wavemaker is built to provide services to a number of industries that present both challenges and opportunities.

“In a business environment where terms such as ‘big data’ are used interchangeably within the creative industry especially, Wavemaker recognises that in the market in which it operates, clients need an agency that understands how connected media, content and technology can work together to create transformational business results.

“We are obsessed with the customer’s purchase journey and this is what connects our mission directly to our client’s business challenges,” says Lwandile Qokweni, Wavemaker’s SA hub CEO.

Wavemaker is a media agency that sits at the intersection of media, content and technology. Outside media strategy buying it specialises in content development, precision marketing, commerce and marketing technology.

As a data-driven company its services are augmented by the skills of the experts in their analytics and insights division. This allows the agency to integrate specialised research and industry research to help identify growth opportunities and develop media strategies that deliver on business objectives.

This article was paid for by Wavemaker.