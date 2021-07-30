TBWA nails Build it's new brand identity

In 2019, Build it set out with the objective of refreshing their brand, as well as having a broader market appeal. They achieved this by launching a modern and more contemporary brand identity that is bolder, brighter and better, giving its stores and image a more refined, aspirational, yet approachable feel.

But a brand is more than just its aesthetic appeal. Culture, defined by its essence and, ultimately, what it stands for, plays a significant role in the brand experience.

TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Durban, in collaboration with Build it, has taken great pride in conceptualising, creating and launching its new brand essence: Yes We Can!

The brand essence is the heart and soul of a brand — its nature, attitude, the way it behaves and what makes it unique. TBWA has contributed towards creating this powerful, new brand essence which aims to make Build it the most positive part of the building process.

Yes We Can! captures Build it’s flexible and passionate nature and the heart of its culture. It offers customers a positive direction towards Build it. It’s about always making a plan and making things possible.

The agency is the long-term strategic and creative partner of this leading building materials retail group in Southern Africa. The foundation of this partnership, now forged in solidarity, was laid at Build it’s inception.

“We’ve been a part of this brand since its birth, evolving with it every step of the way and walking this journey with its people for almost 36 years now,” said Praveen Inderpersadh, deputy MD of TBWA Durban and brand custodian of Build it. “It’s been a great pleasure refreshing the brand in new ways and watching it grow over the years. It’s equally thrilling being able to lead Build it strategically, down this new path.”

Build it was born as a department at the back of a Spar store and grew to a brand with more than 390 stores nationwide. From becoming the largest building materials distributor in Southern Africa to registering a 20% growth in retail last year, it’s clear that evolving and moving forward is in Build it’s nature.

Over the years, the brand set out to win the hearts of one community at a time and improve the lives of people, and has been successful due to a passion for people, dedicated service, steadfast direction from its passionate leadership, and its partner, advertising agency TBWA.

Watch the video below: