Winners of the 2024 Smarties Awards have been announced

Pep clinched the Brand of the Year prize, while Yonder claimed the title of Agency of the Year

12 April 2024 - 15:45
Agency of the Year winners. Picture: Supplied
Now in its 11th year, the Smarties Awards have evolved to embrace the latest trends in marketing, shifting its focus from mobile innovation to aspects such as AI, customer experience and purpose-driven marketing.

The awards focus on business outcomes and emphasise results over creativity, strategy and execution.

This year, Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum for CarSpa’s  Triggermessage AI Loyalty campaign clinched the prestigious Best in Show award, amassing three Gold awards across three distinct categories.

The judges praised the ingenuity and heart behind the winning campaigns, emphasising how groundbreaking ideas can emanate from any corner of the industry. The diversity of categories, spanning from Marketing Impact to Purpose-Driven Marketing and Experience Technology, underscored the evolving landscape of marketing innovation. Pep and Yonder, the judges agreed, impressed with their marketing prowess and impactful campaigns that yielded remarkable business results.

This year’s judges included a distinguished panel of senior marketers led by Luisa Mazinter as jury chair, alongside international luminaries Charl Bassil, Suhayl Limbada and Ben Schoderer.

The big take-out: Pep and Yonder the big winners at the 2024 Smarties Awards.

Smarties winners announced

This year seven new categories were added to the awards programme, all relating to the rise of experiential tech and web 3.0
1 year ago
