Data reality check

Telecoms advertising in SA is again going through a pitch upheaval process, with MTN looking for new agency partners and Cell C on the cusp of changing agencies.

The FM understands Cell C has already made a decision to move its business from McCann1886, and that MTN hopes its pitch will be concluded in the next two to three months. Bedevilling the latter is the global Covid-19 lockdown, and it’s likely that this will be done remotely via video link.

The FM had a number of questions for MTN about its reasons for changing agencies and the new skills it’s looking for. The queries went unanswered. But it’s fair to say all local telecom advertising is undergoing a major shift in focus.

Notes veteran media planner Mike Nussey: "Telecom companies have been dealt a reality check and are not as arrogant as they once were. And they aren’t as cash flush. This has been driven in part by the focus on data costs by agencies of the SA government, which has caused a change in their thinking."

Nussey believes their advertising campaigns will have to deal specifically and honestly with the cost of data. In the past they have often been vague and confusing. In terms of the MTN pitch, the trade website MarkLives reports that MTN’s request for proposals covers all markets the company operates in, and all invitees are specifically global holding companies. MTN’s current local agency is TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, part of the Omnicom Group, which has indicated it will participate in the pitch process.