DOWNBEAT OUTLOOK
MTN CEO Rob Shuter says revenues may come under pressure due to Covid-19
Shuter says losses at Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator could be offset by a surge in demand for internet connectivity products
16 April 2020 - 05:10
MTN Group’s CEO Rob Shuter has given a downbeat 2020 outlook, saying Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator will feel revenue strain as lockdowns and travel bans to combat Covid-19 hit international roaming revenue and cash sales of airtime from informal agents.
In an interview with Business Day, Shuter said the losses could be offset by a surge in demand for internet connectivity products, especially teleconferences services as businesses at home and elsewhere on the continent remained locked down, while consumers ordered to stay at home marathon-watched movies and series on streaming services.
