Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Mobile money in a lockdown Imagine the difference it could make to unbanked recipients if social grants could be paid out electronically in mobile wallets

A very significant tech development took place last week, though you may not have heard about it in the midst of all the coronavirus coverage.

M-Pesa, the mobile payment service launched in 2007, was "acquired" by Vodacom and its Kenyan subsidiary, Safaricom, from their holding company, Vodafone. Now the most widely used mobile money service is back directly in the control of the company that made it so successful and transformed the mobile landscape in Kenya as a result.