Chicken Licken shows you how to make your family proud with the Family Full House meal

Chicken Licken’s latest campaign gives South Africans the best solution to make their families proud.

The Family Full House meal is one of Chicken Licken’s popular sharing meals, so when Joe Public was briefed to create a campaign for the offering and to launch a campaign on Family Day — they did just that.

“We delved into different insights that are relatable and speak to family. Every family has its own dynamics, but one common thing is that we all want to make our families (and especially our parents) proud,” says Martin Schlumpf, integrated executive creative director at Joe Public.

In true Chicken Licken humour, the campaign embraced how difficult it can be to make one's family proud, then positioned the Family Full House Meal as the easiest and best way to bring joy to the family, ensuring they are proud of you forever.