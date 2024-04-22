Chicken Licken shows you how to make your family proud with the Family Full House meal
Joe Public's delightful new campaign does just that
Chicken Licken’s latest campaign gives South Africans the best solution to make their families proud.
The Family Full House meal is one of Chicken Licken’s popular sharing meals, so when Joe Public was briefed to create a campaign for the offering and to launch a campaign on Family Day — they did just that.
“We delved into different insights that are relatable and speak to family. Every family has its own dynamics, but one common thing is that we all want to make our families (and especially our parents) proud,” says Martin Schlumpf, integrated executive creative director at Joe Public.
In true Chicken Licken humour, the campaign embraced how difficult it can be to make one's family proud, then positioned the Family Full House Meal as the easiest and best way to bring joy to the family, ensuring they are proud of you forever.
Chicken Licken and Joe Public's creative solution helps you make your family proud - with the Family Full House meal.
“The integrated campaign launched across TV, radio and OOH [out-of-home] as well as digital and print platforms,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public.
“Filmed by director Peter Pohorsky from Plank Films, we collaborated to introduce South Africa to the legendary David 'Legs of Thunder' Mgijimi, the fastest man in the world — a character that’s hard to beat on the racetrack as well as when it comes to being the pride of the family.
“Unless, of course, you get the Family Full House meal,” says Dyeshana.
This article was sponsored by Joe Public.