Newsmaker
CHRIS BARRON: Transnet needs private sector ‘on steroids’
Acting group CEO Michelle Phillips admits company 'in crisis' as fruit farmers threaten to take it to court
28 January 2024 - 06:26
Michelle Phillips, acting group CEO of Transnet since November, says private sector participation in the dysfunctional state-owned logistics firm needs to be “put on steroids”.
“I've spent a lot of time with our customers and external parties talking about how we can better involve the private sector in collaborating with us to improve our operations. There are private sector transactions we would like to put on steroids because it's an imperative for the country.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.