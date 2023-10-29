ALISON COLLIER: How new tech partnerships are helping township businesses
Apps are combining resources to bring crucial services such as insurance and security to spaza shops and others
Traditionally, small and micro businesses in townships and rural areas have been hobbled by lack of access to funding and markets, the pervasive and growing threat of crime and a conspicuous absence of emergency services to protect them and their businesses and livelihoods.
In the face of these challenges, South African tech entrepreneurs are rewriting the rules. Through relentless innovation and a profound understanding of local challenges, they are addressing some of the barriers to growth and resilience within the township economy and are coming up with solutions that are accessible and affordable. In essence, they are opening doors that were previously bolted shut...
