No cash, no problem as MTN targets spazas
About 80% of South Africans shop at spaza stores daily, with the industry valued at about R178bn
01 October 2023 - 06:15
MTN SA is targeting street traders, spaza shops and other township businesses with new Mobile Money offerings that will enable customers to withdraw cash from these stores.
The telecom company, whose Mobile Money (MoMo) app has about 9-million subscribers, wants 5-million active fintech customers by 2025...
