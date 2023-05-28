Economists at odd over the merits of the decision, though a winter of discontent is all but a certainty
What would help South Africa is an elevation of the discourse, so the focus is not on the politicians but on the eradication of the systems that allow bad politicians to thrive
Ashwill Kleinbooi is the restaurant support manager at Ocean Basket head office
The Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee again decided to increase the repo rate this week. This increase will cause even more hardship for a struggling economy. Unemployment will increase, poverty will increase, social tensions will increase, and crime and all other bad things will be the result.
And that is exactly what the Reserve Bank wants to achieve...
DAWIE ROODT: Don’t blame the Reserve Bank for higher interest rates
It's the ANC government’s fault for creating an uncompetitive macroeconomic environment with their incompetence and corruption
