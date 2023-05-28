Opinion

DAWIE ROODT: Don’t blame the Reserve Bank for higher interest rates

It's the ANC government’s fault for creating an uncompetitive macroeconomic environment with their incompetence and corruption

28 May 2023 - 08:07 DAWIE ROODT

The Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee again decided to increase the repo rate this week. This increase will cause even more hardship for a struggling economy. Unemployment will increase, poverty will increase, social tensions will increase, and crime and all other bad things will be the result.

And that is exactly what the Reserve Bank wants to achieve...

