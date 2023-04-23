Interim chair Derek Hanekom stresses need for struggling airline to lease more aircraft to expand
The fifth edition of the South African Investment Conference closed with a sense of positivity, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying R460bn in capital had been invested in building new factories, purchasing equipment, constructing roads, sinking mine shafts and rolling out broadband infrastructure over the preceding five years with a view to attracting another R2-trillion over the next five years.
Missing, however, was a critical emphasis on the pathways for intensified investment in the digital sector and what the opportunity and local economy trickle-down implications of this could be...
SIFISO SKEJANA: Want growth? Focus on hi-tech investment
The weakness of the latest South African Investment Conference was its failure to hone in on this vital component of the economy, writes Sifiso Skenjana
