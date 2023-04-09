Opinion

WENDY KNOWLER: Read your bank statement to avoid financial misery

Many people have monthly debit orders for services they thought they'd cancelled, writes Wendy Knowler

BL Premium
09 April 2023 - 08:12

It’s a piece of advice I dispense regularly: “Go through your bank statement carefully every month.” Along with: “Always read the small print.” The habit has the potential to spare consumers untold financial and emotional misery.

But some service providers don’t make these self-preservation exercises easy: some small print is so tiny and faint as to be virtually illegible, and some debit order references on bank statements do little to identify the company doing the collecting...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.