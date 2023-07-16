WENDY KNOWLER: How to avoid buying a car that has been in an accident
16 July 2023 - 07:27
“I asked the salesman if the car had been in an accident, and they said it hadn’t.”
That’s a line so many buyers of what turned out to be dud used cars have included in their “please help” e-mails to me over the years. And when later presented with a third party's report listing previous major accident repairs, the dealership’s response is invariably: “We didn’t know.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now