National Treasury has appointed an international consortium to advise on the future of the state-owned power utility — and it’s looking very much like privatisation.
There will be no economic wins until the government replaces politicking with planning, writes Sam Mkokeli
Gary Townsend is the director of outdoor pursuits at Treverton College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands
What’s the most compelling reason to pay for things with your credit card? The loyalty points and discounts? Yes, those are nice, but it’s the ability to lodge a chargeback dispute when you don’t get what you paid for that’s the real perk.
It’s a consumer protection mechanism globally offered by Mastercard and Visa via the banks that issue the credit cards...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How to use a bank's chargeback facility to your advantage
A chargeback is the payment amount that is returned to a debit or credit card after a customer disputes the transaction or returns the purchased item
What’s the most compelling reason to pay for things with your credit card? The loyalty points and discounts? Yes, those are nice, but it’s the ability to lodge a chargeback dispute when you don’t get what you paid for that’s the real perk.
It’s a consumer protection mechanism globally offered by Mastercard and Visa via the banks that issue the credit cards...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.