Transnet boss says big miners opposed to transformation, but Minerals Council begs to differ
Minerals Council South Africa chief economist Henk Langenhoven says their letter to Transnet chair Popo Molefe in December demanding that Transnet CEO Portia Derby and Transnet Freight Rail CEO Siza Mzimela be fired for incompetence and mismanagement was "a cry for action" on the deteriorating performance of Transnet.
"It was a desperate attempt to stem the billions of rands of export losses being experienced by the mining sector", he says. "It's absolutely vital that efficiencies and capacity go up as soon as possible."..
NEWSMAKER
Rail woes, red tape strangling mining
Minerals Council chief economist says call for firings at Transnet was a 'cry for action'
