HALE MATSIPA: Lessons learnt on the private equity fundraising road

We recently achieved our Kleoss Fund II first close of R600m and are targeting R1bn. We are, first, quite humbled and fully appreciate the support from those investors that have supported us thus far, including the Kleoss Fund I investors for their Fund I commitment of R850m. I thought I would share some thoughts of our Fund I and II fundraising experience as we begin our Fund II investment journey.

Quite a lot has changed in the past seven years when Zain [Laher], myself and a few others who have since moved on to other initiatives started Kleoss Fund I with R850m from two institutional investors and a high-net-worth family. At that time, Kleoss Capital was a forerunner of an incubation programme between Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) and the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) through the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). We were very fortunate to have this level of support. I also believe that partly off the success of this initiative, seven years later, th...