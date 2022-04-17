Opinion ISAAH MHLANGA: The Reserve Bank and Treasury's fiscal policies are bearing fruit The economy is in bad shape, but it would be even worse were it not for prudent policies that have increased its resilience B L Premium

Macroeconomic stability is not achieved through luck. It is an outcome of deliberate choices that often involve unpalatable trade-offs.

The result of stability is often visible in volatile times, but few of those who usually view the hard trade-offs as neoliberal will credit these decisions. ..