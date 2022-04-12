Opinion / Columnists JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Treasury needs strong leaders who use persuasion, not squeezes B L Premium

The finance minister faces the classic dilemma of dealing with the urgent versus the strategic. It’s urgent that he replace Dondo Mogajane, the National Treasury’s outgoing director-general. But the choice of a new director-general would have been better done with greater clarity of what kind of an institution a Treasury of the future should be, and what kind of people it should hire.

That’s why who becomes the next director-general matters. Appointing a candidate who may tick all the usual technical requirements runs the risk of delaying, if not kicking down the road, the rebuilding or remake of the most crucial of government departments...