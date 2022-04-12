Economy Kganyago defends Reserve Bank’s stance on repo rate Governor says policymakers are coming to the realisation that rises in inflation could become permanent B L Premium

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says that the Bank responds appropriately to changing prices and the factors driving them.

The Bank raised the repo rate by altogether 75 basis points since October last year with the inflation rate rising thanks to higher fuel and food prices and core inflation adding to pressures, though from a low base...