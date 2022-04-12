Kganyago defends Reserve Bank’s stance on repo rate
Governor says policymakers are coming to the realisation that rises in inflation could become permanent
12 April 2022 - 20:57
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says that the Bank responds appropriately to changing prices and the factors driving them.
The Bank raised the repo rate by altogether 75 basis points since October last year with the inflation rate rising thanks to higher fuel and food prices and core inflation adding to pressures, though from a low base...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now