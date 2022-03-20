Opinion

ANDILE KHUMALO: Six years of hell for a black business in the clutches of an SOE

The reputations and economic viability of consulting firms are threatened by boards that face no consequences for governance missteps

20 March 2022 - 10:57 Andile Khumalo

A few weeks ago I learnt that SekelaXabiso had again won its case against the SABC and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), after years of attempts by the broadcaster to cancel the black-owned professional services firm’s contract on the basis that it did not follow due process. 

So I picked up the 20-page appeal judgment and read it. The short story is that back in 2015 SekelaXabiso made a proposal to assist the SABC in detecting and documenting irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, after the broadcaster had received a qualified audit opinion the year before. ..

