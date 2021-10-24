Opinion MARK BARNES: It's set in cement: protectionism creates problems B L Premium

It may seem well and good to protect local industry, but I fear it’ll all end badly. It always does.

Our government has banned imports of cement for use in state projects. The price of PPC shares (one of the majors in the local cement industry, which is operating well below capacity) jumped nearly 10% on the back of the news. Everyone is happy. I’m not sure they should be...