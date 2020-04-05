Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Beware the free software - it very soon won't be BL PREMIUM

As businesses scramble to integrate the Covid-19 crisis into their sales and marketing strategies, a new era of free software and services has dawned.

Every technology company, from Adobe to Zoom, seems to be offering free versions, free trials or extended try-out periods. But often, there is a catch. It is the age-old story of the so-called freemium product: try a basic version for free, and pay up if you want full functionality.