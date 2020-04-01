PODCAST | COVID-19: Well-positioned digital payments players are coining it

OzowCo-founder and head of R&D, Mitchan Adams, joins Andile Masuku and guest co-host and Lettuce co-founder Simon Dingle for this beefy flagship episode to discuss the current state of play in SA's digital payments processing scene.

Adams reveals why Ozow is actively recruiting and onboarding new hires right now and explains why the start-up is seeing a sharp spike in revenue even as the global Covid-19 crisis continues to unfold.

Listen in for actionable insight about SA's competitive financial services landscape, and learn why both Adams and Dingle hope that the country and some of its neighbours in the region will adopt open-banking regulation à la Europe's PSD2 dispensation sooner rather than later.

Adams is a software engineer who, prior to co-founding Ozow (formerly i-Pay) in 2014, worked at a stockbroking firm, developing and maintaining software that interfaced with JSE futures, stocks and bond markets. He also served a stint at Setcom, where his knack for online and card-based payment streams properly took root.

