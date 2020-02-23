Opinion SpaceX offers tourists a chance to ride the Dragon into space BL PREMIUM

SpaceX announced a new partnership this week to send four tourists deeper into orbit than any private citizen before them, in a mission that could take place by 2022 and easily cost more than $100m (R1.5bn).

The company signed the deal with Space Adventures, which is based in Washington and served as an intermediary to send eight space tourists to the International Space Station (ISS) via Russian Soyuz rockets. The first of these was Dennis Tito, who paid $20m for an eight-hour stay on the ISS in 2001. The last to go was Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte, in 2009.