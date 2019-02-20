Tax tables: How government is filling its coffers at your expense

However, the minister and his Treasury officials must find money to balance the budget from somewhere, so they have not increased the tax brackets.

Lisa Griffiths, associate director at BDO Wealth Advisers, says the increase revenue for Sars comes from what is known as fiscal drag or bracket creep. To compensate for the effects of inflation, an employer normally gives employees inflation-related increases on their salary. If the tax tables are not adjusted for this, you pay more tax on an income that, in real (after inflation) terms, has stayed the same.

A taxpayer who earns R50,000 a month receives a 5% increase to compensate for inflation. This increases their monthly salary to R52,500. In the 2018/2019 tax year, the R50,000 a month would attract tax of R12,595 a month. On the increased salary of R52,500 in 2019/2020 tax year, the PAYE tax deduction would be R13,557.25 a month.

Although the salary has increased by 5%, the income tax has increased by 7.64%, she says.

‘Silent increase’

Marc Sevitz, founder of online tax practitioner TaxTim, says it is the first time in his career that the government hasn’t made inflationary adjustments to the tax brackets.

He says it seems counter-intuitive that Sars gets more money when it is not changing the tax brackets or rates but you land up paying more tax relative to your income and inflation. It’s a silent increase, Sevitz says.

Only if you did not get an increase will you enjoy the R153 tax reduction. However, no increase is effectively a pay cut and will leave you worse off as all your other costs, such as school fees, medical scheme contributions, groceries and electricity, will have increased by at least inflation, but often more.