Skip that latte, cover your life

Millennials are more likely to take out expensive travel and cellphone insurance than life assurance, but the single biggest risk they face is their inability to earn an income if they are disabled in an accident or contract a severe illness such as cancer.

A Discovery Life study estimates that of the 145000 graduates entering the job market at the end of this year, about 3900 will die, suffer a disability or contract a severe or critical illness before the age of 35.

According to the study, entitled "Millennials at Risk of Underinsurance", people born between 1981 and 1996 collectively have a shortfall of R15-trillion in life cover.

Ironically, the cost of life, disability and severe illness cover is much cheaper than travel, cellphone and other forms of short-term insurance, according to the study.

For the young and restless

And the earlier you take out cover, the cheaper it is over time. For example, if you took out life assurance when you were 25, by the time you turned 30 you would be paying a premium of R270 per R100000 of cover.

But if you took out the same amount of cover for the first time at the age of 30, you will pay R310 per R100000 of life cover, says Gareth Friedlander, the head of research and development at Discovery Life.

The monthly premium will escalate the later you take out cover - for example, if you took out life cover at 25, by the time you are 50 your premium would be only R470 per R100000 of life cover, compared with someone who takes out cover for the first time at 50, who would pay R1320 per R100000 of life cover, Friedlander says.

As a young working person who has just embarked on a career, with no dependants and with your first few salary cheques in hand, you may think you have better ways to spend your money.

Some of those may be quite justifiable, such as taking care of your parents or paying off your study loans.

However, here are six compelling reasons you need to find space in your budget for life and risk assurance in your 20s:

• Protect your earning potential

If you are between 19 and 30 years old, your single biggest risk is losing the ability to earn an income when you are at the start of your working career. Essentially, you are dependent on a lifetime of earnings, which is under threat if you should become permanently disabled.

According to the Discovery Life study, if you are a 25-year-old professional earning R20000 a month, the current value of your expected future income is about R47-million. To put this into perspective, the value of your future income at age 25 is 2.5 times higher than the future value of the income of somebody at the age of 45.

Last year, permanent disability claims to Discovery Life made up a staggering one-seventh of all the monthly disability income benefits paid to 18- to 30-year-olds, which shows that a life-changing event is a real possibility.

• Risky behaviour

Young adults are more likely to engage in risky behaviour that can lead to death or injury.

For example, 88% of all deaths between 2014 and 2016 for millennials who had life cover with Discovery Life were due to risky behaviour, such as car accidents.

Research shows that young people are the heaviest drinkers and consume 90% of their alcohol intake in binge-drinking sessions.

Discovery Life statistics also indicate that the fatality rate for vehicle accidents involving young adults is 60% higher than the average of all other ages combined.