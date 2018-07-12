News Leader
WATCH: How to cash in on millennials
12 July 2018 - 09:36
Millennials are becoming a force to be reckoned with, as their spending provides a tailwind to economic growth.
The investors wanting to cash in on this need to start betting on the businesses that cater to them.
Bright Khumalo from Vestact told Business Day TV about the companies that are likely to benefit from the unique traits of these consumers.
