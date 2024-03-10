My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Breathing easy on a natural path to wellbeing
Doryce Sher is the founder and co-director of Aromatic Apothecary
What led to you set up Aromatic Apothecary?
I am a pharmacist, and when I came across aromatherapy in 1990, I understood that essential oils could be active ingredients in many remedies to make people feel better. These natural ingredients are effective. I was aware of the overuse and abuse of many painkillers, sleeping tablets and so on, and wanted to offer something more natural with fewer side-effects as a remedy that could be used effectively with or without conventional medicines. I also understood that essential oils needed to be used carefully and responsibly, and developed a range of ready and easy-to-use products with the ailment in mind. All the products in Aromatic Apothecary were developed in response to people's needs and everyday ailments. All the formulas developed in the 1990s are still in use today. Apothecary means pharmacy and we are an aromatherapy pharmacy business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.