How to... make the workplace more enjoyable
An expert shares some advice
04 February 2024 - 05:49
The workplace has changed in many ways over the past few years, especially due to the Covid pandemic, but there are ways that organisations can make being at work more enjoyable.
“To evolve with changing demands and earn people’s commutes, the workplace will undergo several key shifts as the focus will move away from static, monotonous office buildings to dynamic environments that prioritise choice and workers’ wellbeing. It’s time to put people first, foster the joy of work, and create a feeling of abundance in the workplace,” says Linda Trim, director at Giant Leap, a workplace design consultancy. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.