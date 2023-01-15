Careers

How to... rekindle your enjoyment of work

BL Premium
15 January 2023 - 08:10 Margaret Harris

You are back at work (whether in the office or remotely) after a well-deserved break, but you aren’t feeling inspired or excited about your career.

“Decide what works for you. Devote time to developing regular rhythms and habits that will help you. These can help you cope better with the problems you face in your job and, as a result, you will find joy in your professional journey,” says executive coach Anja van Beek...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.