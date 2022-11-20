Junior partner asked 'astronomical price' and wanted management control
The Zondo commission praised the company for its rigorous efforts to root out corruption — something rare in the private sector
Russell Ball is the CEO of Amazon marketing specialist agency RT7Digital.
Tell me about RT7Digital.
RT7Digital is a full-service Amazon marketing specialist agency with 10 years’ experience and more than 40 professionals working in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MY BRILLIANT CAREER: The biggest constant is change
Russell Ball is the CEO of Amazon marketing specialist agency RT7Digital
Tell me about RT7Digital.
RT7Digital is a full-service Amazon marketing specialist agency with 10 years’ experience and more than 40 professionals working in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.