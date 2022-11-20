Junior partner asked 'astronomical price' and wanted management control
The Zondo commission praised the company for its rigorous efforts to root out corruption — something rare in the private sector
Russell Ball is the CEO of Amazon marketing specialist agency RT7Digital.
One of the post-pandemic phenomena that employers need to understand is quiet quitting, when employees do exactly what they are employed to do and nothing else.
“There is a new trend among unhappy professionals: quiet quitting ... We should see quiet quitting as a serious measure of the relationship between companies and the people they rely on ... [It] is a passive rebellion based on the view that companies often take more from their employees than they give,” says PaySpace MD Sandra Crous...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
How to … prevent your workers from quiet quitting
Quiet quitting is a passive rebellion based on the view that companies often take more from their employees than they give
One of the post-pandemic phenomena that employers need to understand is quiet quitting, when employees do exactly what they are employed to do and nothing else.
“There is a new trend among unhappy professionals: quiet quitting ... We should see quiet quitting as a serious measure of the relationship between companies and the people they rely on ... [It] is a passive rebellion based on the view that companies often take more from their employees than they give,” says PaySpace MD Sandra Crous...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.