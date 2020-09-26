How to... maintain corporate culture in the middle of a pandemic

The things we associate with company culture are usually a result of interactions with people in the same space, so remote working has had a direct effect on how we experience culture, says Talent Magnet MD Amanda Mitton.

“It’s very difficult to cultivate a “vibe” when people are working remotely, but certainly not impossible. In fact, rather than being the death of company culture, a lockdown offers companies an opportunity to “disengage culture from gimmicks and grandiosity, and to focus on the aspects that actually matter”.

“Culture is about values, about the way in which people work, how they get that work done and how they are recognised, appreciated and compensated for that work. When culture is defined as a set of values and behaviours that seek to favour all parties, it is very possible to maintain that culture from a distance.”

Mitton advises the following:



