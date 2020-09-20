My Brilliant Career: Professional gaming isn’t all fun and games
Michelé Brondani is the co-founder and Fifa manager at SA multi-gaming organisation Goliath Gaming
20 September 2020 - 00:09
Tell me what you do at Goliath Gaming.
My main tasks include:
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now