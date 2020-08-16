Opinion Signpost ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The office (and Office) gets a Zoom and Zoho makeover You may not have heard of Zoho, but then you likely hadn’t heard of Zoom before you were sent home to work BL PREMIUM

It goes without saying that the office has been re-invented as remote working becomes a standard rather than a begrudged exception. The ramifications are vast, from a commercial property sector that is experiencing downsizing on a global scale to booming sales of home office equipment.

When the move began in earnest in March 2020, with the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw a fascinating trend: searches on Google revealed a simultaneous and almost equal spike in searches for Netflix and Zoom. In SA, interest in both peaked in the first days of lockdown, from March 27.