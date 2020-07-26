Careers My Brilliant Career: Learning to listen and optimising life Jason Bernic is an executive life coach and runs the consultancy Success Coaching BL PREMIUM

Tell me about your work as an executive life coach. How is it different to being a life coach?

I call myself a “life coach” because I coach my clients to create the life (sometimes lifestyle as well) they most desire. To do that, they need to remove blocks, create new beliefs and step into their power.