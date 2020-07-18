My Brilliant Career: Let your individuality shine through

What does Yin Connect do?

Yin Connect (YinC) focuses on global co-operation. Our vision is to connect small and medium SA businesses with global businesses. Digitalisation has brought many opportunities for these businesses to grow and increase their revenues.

How did connecting SA businesses with German investors become the focus of your work?

My past work experience at the Durban Chamber of Commerce, then the Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and the Foundation of German Industry for International Co-operation​, led me down this path. While working closely with SA businesses, government, civil society and trade unions, I managed to build up my skills and knowledge, including a vast network with the bilateral trade and investment opportunities between SA and Germany.

How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected interest from Germany and the ability to connect and do business?

Covid-19 has put a pause on all potential investors — not just Germany but all investors, locally and internationally. During these uncertain times it is understandable for this kind of reaction. Fortunately, not everything is doom and gloom. Dialogues and discussions via webinars or Zoom meetings show me that businesses are still keen and willing to forge ahead once the pandemic goes away or a vaccine is found.

What lessons have you learnt trying to survive the lockdown?

There were many lessons that surfaced for me. First, that it was wonderful to be on lockdown at home with my loving family. This kind of reconnection and quality time spent together is priceless. Second, it is said that patience is a virtue, and I really found some deep hidden truth to this statement. Third, the power of digitalisation. Never before had I engaged with so many family, friends and business colleagues via Zoom or Skype. The digital platform helps keep us connected. And, finally, it is OK to be in a state of relaxation for more than just a weekend. This mental and physical relaxation made me re-discover my passion and purpose.

Which types of businesses typically approach you for advice?

For the German Industry for International Co-operation, we have many requests from all sectors of the economy, for example, non-profit organisations looking for training in the field of nutrition, or a hotel needing management training. For YinC, we help with business-to-business or business-to-customer searches, mainly in the water and automotive component sectors.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

When I was younger, I don’t remember having dreams of being a businesswoman. Simplicity and hard work were the hallmarks of my upbringing. I am so grateful for this strong foundation that my parents and siblings created during my earlier years.

What advice would you give to a young person keen to follow your career?

There are no shortcuts to being successful. You have to be able to do menial tasks before taking those giant steps into leadership. Everyone can own their worth and know they are powerful. Understand that your light will shine through individuality. The world needs you, your talents and your skills. So be resilient; go out and discover your purpose.