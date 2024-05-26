New race storm over Absa’s top jobs
Plan to replace Africa-region head Saviour Chibiya with executive from Mauritius sparks internal criticism of transformation progress
26 May 2024 - 08:43
Banking giant Absa is caught up in another transformation storm after senior black executives confronted group CEO Arrie Rautenbach over recent critical senior appointments, including the planned removal of the head of the group’s Africa operations.
But the financial services group has defended the appointments announced last month, saying they were “meticulously crafted to propel our growth objectives and fortify our position in the market”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.