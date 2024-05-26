Business Mining map plan finally under way SA has often been criticised for its lack of a modern and credible cadastral system, which has been a hurdle for mining exploration B L Premium

The modern cadastre, a publicly available online map of a country's mineral resources and mining, prospecting rights and permits, is finally taking off a decade after it was touted by the department of mineral resources.

The department said this week it had signed a service level agreement (SLA) with its Canadian service provider, the PGM Consortium, comprising Pacific GeoTech Systems, MITS Institute and Gemini GIS & Environmental Services...