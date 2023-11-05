Dis-Chem plans one-stop-shop health offering
The pharmacy chain has plans to increase the range of healthcare services it provides, as well as the number of stores it operates
05 November 2023 - 06:31
Dis-Chem has embarked on an aggressive expansion drive, with up to 140 stores planned in the next three years.
The pharmacy retailer, which reported weak numbers in the six months to August, is dominant in the dispensary segment, especially chronic scripts, and wants to continue expanding to drive the growth of other products in store. It is especially strong in Gauteng, and the plan is to replicate that nationally with the rollout of more stores. ..
