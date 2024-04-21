ECB to force UniCredit to downsize in Russia
21 April 2024 - 10:18
The European Central Bank (ECB) is poised to order Italy’s UniCredit to cut back its business with Russia, two people with knowledge of the discussions said, as the regulator exerts pressure to choke off European financial ties with Moscow.
The demand on the second-biggest European bank in Russia would be similar to what the ECB wants from Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the largest Western bank active in the country, the people told Reuters, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.