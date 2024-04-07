AVI pursued over allegedly fishy BEE deal
07 April 2024 - 06:08
AVI, the listed FMCG group, could be investigated for flouting empowerment rules over the disposal of a R1.2bn equity partnership between its I&J frozen seafood business and an entity fronted by anti-apartheid activist Mkhuseli Jack.
In a formal complaint to the Broad-Based BEE Commission, which Business Times has seen, Jack wants the watchdog to declare invalid AVI’s decision to dump his Main Street 198 as an empowerment partner in favour of Twincitiesworld...
