REITS undaunted by ailing economy
17 March 2024 - 06:39
Real estate developers are spending billions of rand despite the economy being buffeted by multiple headwinds.
Property companies Growthpoint and Attacq have each earmarked more than R1bn in capital expenditure to continue developing their South African portfolios...
