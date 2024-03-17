New law will be a boon for e-hailing firms
17 March 2024 - 06:29
The ride-hailing industry is waiting for landmark legislation that recognises it as a sector distinct from other private transport services to be signed into law.
Bolt's regional senior public policy manager, Weyinmi Aghadiuno, said the National Land Transport Amendment Bill, which recognises e-hailing services in South African cities, is critical to allowing such platforms to operate uninhibited. Once it is law, challenges such as licensing and other municipal bylaws hindering their operations will be ironed out...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.