Ask Wendy
WENDY KNOWLER: CEO offers no relief for passengers on planes lacking loos
Airline says passengers should just clench and bear it when nature calls
17 March 2024 - 07:30
Picture the scene: you’re on a small commercial plane, it’s been almost two hours since you boarded, and you really need to relieve yourself. But the only toilet on board is taped shut and has a notice stuck on its door saying “toilet unserviceable”.
You share your dilemma with the cabin crew, and their response is to hand you a bottle. That wasn’t Stuart Berry’s experience, but he witnessed a fellow male passenger being forced to relieve himself into that bottle on a Cemair flight from Johannesburg to Maun in December...
