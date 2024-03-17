Absa unfazed by return of former parent Barclays
CIB looks to Africa and Middle East for growth as business abroad grows faster than in SA
17 March 2024 - 07:04
Absa big brass is downplaying the return of Barclays to South Africa, saying the UK group offers a different proposition.
Absa was spun out of Barclays eight years ago when the UK financial services group left the continent. In 2023, Barclays announced the establishment of a wealth office in South Africa targeting wealthy individuals...
