Ask Wendy
WENDY KNOWLER: To avoid a default judgment, make sure your creditors know your official address
A default judgment can be handed down against you if a letter of demand is sent to the ‘wrong’ address.
11 February 2024 - 06:04
Do you know which address your bank has on record as your chosen one — the address to which legal documents must be sent?
It’s an important issue because, as banking services ombud Reana Steyn pointed out in a recent media release, while a court can’t give judgment against you if the bank bringing the case can’t prove it sent you a section 129 notice (a formal letter of demand), the bank’s only obligation is to send this letter to your chosen address by registered post. They do not have to prove that you received it, Steyn warned...
