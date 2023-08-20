Manufacturing still shedding jobs
Rising input costs, power outages and industrial action put strain on the sector
20 August 2023 - 07:14
Employment in South Africa is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, but the manufacturing sector, faced with load-shedding, weak demand, rising costs and poor municipal services, continues to shed jobs.
Thami Moatshe, executive head of the Localisation Support Fund (LSF), said this week that output growth had been weak in several sectors, including manufacturing, because of challenging operating and trading conditions, including rising input costs, power outages and industrial action...
