WATCH: Renewables boom exposes SA’s manufacturing gap

16 August 2023 - 17:10
Picture: 123RF/VACLAW VOLRAB

As SA faces an intensifying energy crisis, spending on solar panels and energy storage imports is up, and it appears that the move towards renewable energy is gaining momentum. This shift, however, has highlighted a growth gap in the local manufacturing industry. Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus spoke to Business Day TV about how SA is losing out on its own on renewables boom.

